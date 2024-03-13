What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
For me, definitely
There were 2, one already came out The Thaumaturge and I'm loving it, and the other is Avowed which I'll have through EA Play Pro.
I'm still making it through the grandiosity that was 2023.
The only game on my radar is Super Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.
Other than that, I have quite the backlog to tackle.
No idea. Nothing I'm really excited for yet. Maybe that Ronin game might be good, but I will wait for reviews. Maybe the new South Park game?
I bet soemthing cool will launch in the Fall along with the Switch 2.
Really not sure yet. So far the newest game Im playing is WWE 2K24. I have a backlog of games to play through as well.
Star Wars Outlaws
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. I was one of their first backers on KS and I've been impatiently waiting for its release ever since.
Such a dearth of good games on the near horizon. That’s very distressing.
I have 18 in my Next Backlog not counting other games I own and want to play or freebies I got and want to play (Guardians of the Galaxy, etc.) These are the creme of the crop and I'm estimating 700 hours to finish them all so I'm set for a while (Original Sin 1 and 2 are two of them, The Witcher 3, etc.) I've cut down my Wishlist on Steam and Epic to 35 and I only buy when it's at least 50% off and it's the lowest recorded price.
Theres nothing Im losing my mind over or anything (yet?), but:
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Stellar Blade
- Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Shantae Advance
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Until Dawn remaster/remake/whatever
Just like last year was the year of the RPGs this is gonna be the year of the backlogs
MLB 24
Princess Peach Showtime
Maybe Elden Ring, South Park, and Paper Mario.
Princess Peach Showtime
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Cat Quest 3
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Little Nightmares 3
Star Wars Outlaws
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Nothing really catching my eye other than Dragons Dogma 2. Ff7 Remake Part 2 has it's claws in me so that will keep me occupied for a few months
