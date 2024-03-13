(BETA) DVD Talk Forum

What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?

   
03-11-24, 07:28 PM
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?

For me, definitely ​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​
03-11-24, 08:00 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
There were 2, one already came out The Thaumaturge and I'm loving it, and the other is Avowed which I'll have through EA Play Pro.

I'm still making it through the grandiosity that was 2023.
03-11-24, 11:11 PM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,151
Received 775 Likes on 504 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
The only game on my radar is Super Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

Other than that, I have quite the backlog to tackle.
03-11-24, 11:50 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
No idea. Nothing I'm really excited for yet. Maybe that Ronin game might be good, but I will wait for reviews. Maybe the new South Park game?
I bet soemthing cool will launch in the Fall along with the Switch 2.
03-12-24, 08:48 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,712
Received 1,130 Likes on 890 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Really not sure yet. So far the newest game Im playing is WWE 2K24. I have a backlog of games to play through as well.
03-12-24, 10:35 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,666
Received 373 Likes on 302 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Star Wars Outlaws
03-12-24, 12:30 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. I was one of their first backers on KS and I've been impatiently waiting for its release ever since.
03-12-24, 03:14 PM
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Such a dearth of good games on the near horizon. That’s very distressing.
03-12-24, 03:58 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,151
Received 775 Likes on 504 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Such a dearth of good games on the near horizon. Thats very distressing.
I'm okay, I literally have a backlog of over 25 games that I'd like to play, so I am set for quite awhile. For as much time as I have to game right now, this will last me for a few years - more than likely until the next gen.
03-12-24, 04:27 PM
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
I have 18 in my Next Backlog not counting other games I own and want to play or freebies I got and want to play (Guardians of the Galaxy, etc.) These are the creme of the crop and I'm estimating 700 hours to finish them all so I'm set for a while (Original Sin 1 and 2 are two of them, The Witcher 3, etc.) I've cut down my Wishlist on Steam and Epic to 35 and I only buy when it's at least 50% off and it's the lowest recorded price.
03-12-24, 06:42 PM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,757
Received 1,865 Likes on 1,228 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Theres nothing Im losing my mind over or anything (yet?), but:
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Stellar Blade
  • Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Shantae Advance
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Until Dawn remaster/remake/whatever

And hopefully some stuff that hasnt been announced or dated yet, along with physical releases of things like Gravity Circuit.

My only current preorder for a confirmed 2024 game is Princess Peach.

I havent picked up some 2024 games that have already come out (FF7 Rebirth; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown; probably Suicide Squad once its in the discount bins) to focus on my backlog.
03-12-24, 06:51 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Just like last year was the year of the RPGs this is gonna be the year of the backlogs
03-13-24, 02:27 AM
Join Date: Mar 2002
Location: Santa Clara, California
Posts: 10,531
Received 51 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Open Roads
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
The Rise of the Golden Idol
03-13-24, 03:22 PM
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 33,711
Received 382 Likes on 286 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
MLB 24
Princess Peach Showtime


Maybe Elden Ring, South Park, and Paper Mario.
03-14-24, 11:43 AM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,420
Received 546 Likes on 399 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Princess Peach Showtime
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Cat Quest 3
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Little Nightmares 3
Star Wars Outlaws
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
03-14-24, 12:55 PM
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 12,247
Received 75 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Nothing really catching my eye other than Dragons Dogma 2. Ff7 Remake Part 2 has it's claws in me so that will keep me occupied for a few months
03-14-24, 01:00 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Originally Posted by The Questyen
Princess Peach Showtime
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Luigis Mansion 2 HD
Cat Quest 3
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Little Nightmares 3
Star Wars Outlaws
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Lotta remakes and remasters on that list
03-14-24, 05:24 PM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,420
Received 546 Likes on 399 Posts
Re: What games are you looking forward to the rest of 2024?
Originally Posted by Decker
Lotta remakes and remasters on that list
I'm terrible at remembering names of new games I'm interested in that I seen in videos so these were just the easily remembered ones.
