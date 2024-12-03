(BETA) DVD Talk Forum

Video Game Talk
SYSTEM SHOCK REMAKE: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 - May 21, 2024

Video Game Talk

SYSTEM SHOCK REMAKE: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 - May 21, 2024

   
03-12-24, 09:30 PM
gerrythedon
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,584
Received 212 Likes on 185 Posts
SYSTEM SHOCK REMAKE: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 - May 21, 2024




PC review from 9 months ago
03-12-24, 09:57 PM
GatorDeb
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: SYSTEM SHOCK REMAKE: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 - May 21, 2024
Didn't this come out already? I could have sworn.
Oh, for PC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/482400/System_Shock/

Maybe a title rewording with something like (PC: XX/XX/XX, current gens consoles: XX/XX/XX).
03-12-24, 10:01 PM
gerrythedon
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,584
Received 212 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: SYSTEM SHOCK REMAKE: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 - May 21, 2024
No, title is fine. I only care for console version. But did mentioned and put IGN video review of PC.
