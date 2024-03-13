re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gaming Edition

2 and 3 at least seem uncontroversial, though 2 wouldn't work for some games without some extra work to make it challenging.



Padding a game to extend how many hours it takes to complete doesn't make it a better game, though psychologically it does make the cost of the game seem "more worth it." Like I never really realized how short the original Dragon Quest was until they released a revision where leveling was much much faster. I have soooo many JRPGs in my backlog and while I enjoy the genre it is just full of this, by design.



There is very little benefit to buying a modern disc game in physical format unless you like to collect things (or it's much cheaper). Most games aren't complete on disc anyway, so if you want to reinstall you need to download patches which may or may not be available. Most have an online component that could be shut down at any time. Both modern systems access data at a rate that's too fast for the disc rotation so the entire game needs to be written to your hard drive anyway, so you're not saving any space (this is different for the switch). Even if the game is somehow complete on disc and has no online component, the likelihood of this being the only way for you to play the game in the future is very small... plus do you have multiple consoles as backup in case your console dies? So really you're buying a disc that serves as a key for you to play it on your console. Maybe you save a little time copying from the disc instead of downloading it all, but then you always need the disc to play.



There's very little benefit besides FOMO to buying a console at launch. Especially if you already have an older console and a backlog.



