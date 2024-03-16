Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Could have sworn there was a thread on this. I searched Ronin and got nothing. If so, please merge.
Really looking forward to this for some reason. I’m off Friday so it’ll be perfect time to fire it up. Hope it’s good or at least good enough for early reviews.
The Rise of the Ronin review embargo will end on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 11 am GMT / 10 pm AEDT.
https://www.thegamecrater.com/rise-o...eview-embargo/
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Im sorry, but after Ghost of Tsushima, this looks like a PS3 game.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Oh…k.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Actually, the preview, while acknowledging that it doesn't look that great, makes it sound pretty fun and challenging. Not sure if it will be too challenging (and therefor a slog) for me. But it has me interested now.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
You can download now if preordered. Clocks in a just under 100 GB.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I'm in. I'm a sucker for anything from this era, and the early reviews seem promising.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
^ no way this is a “souls” game. Looks way too much fun for that. Is Ubisoft known to make hard games? Didn’t they do some kiddie platformers, like Rayman. They did Assassins Creed games and those aren’t extremely difficult. Long and involved, yes, but not difficult.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
77% on Metacritic right now. Not looking too good. glad i cancelled my preorder. Many also mentioned "soulslike".
Rise of the Ronin - Metacritic
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I canceled too... not that 77% is horrible but I have a backlog of games AND I sure as hell don't need a challenge in my story driven games. I'm too old for that shit.
That said, I'll get this eventually because I love the genre. As a matter of fact, can we please just get a GoT2 with advanced ninja skill trees?
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Of all the reviews this one seems to cover it all and hits on the Good and bad Points across the board. The Bad Points center mainly around the Story and Characters which according to the review, feels Flat & ZNo Real Direction. This is something new for Team Nija which this game was top provide a very story focus experience....but according to reviews didn't quite make it....
Rise of the Ronin Review – Ghost of Tsushima at Home (gamingbolt.com)
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Well, I've played it through in the intro (which is quite long), and I find it outstanding so far. Love the character I created, the graphics are great (and gruesome), and it moves at a quick pace. The controls (esp. combat) for sure are taking some time to get used to and it's early on, but so far so good. Oh after reading some reviews I picked easiest difficulty, which is still challenging but just right. At least on that it's nothing remotely like Souls (plus you don't lose souls, plus there are normal checkpoints).
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
^ so this isn’t a “souls” like game? What other game you’d you akin it to?
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I did not like Nioh, but damn if seeing all these clips of people dismembering enemies isn't making me want to give this one a go.
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Is Nioh, “souls” like?
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
So, this is like that just less difficulty?
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I've followed this YouTuber for a long time, mainly on a lot of Elder Scrolls Online Builds but also some other games here and there. Has a excellent site with a bit of everything. He's always been a straight shooter with builds and reviews covering almost everything a game (build) can offer highlighting both Good & bad but doesn't get really...caught up bashing games; simply points out a lot of minor and little things some don't catch. A good through review overall.....