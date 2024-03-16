DVD Talk Forum

Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5

   
03-16-24, 09:05 PM
OldBoy
Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Could have sworn there was a thread on this. I searched Ronin and got nothing. If so, please merge.

Really looking forward to this for some reason. I’m off Friday so it’ll be perfect time to fire it up. Hope it’s good or at least good enough for early reviews.



The Rise of the Ronin review embargo will end on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 11 am GMT / 10 pm AEDT.

https://www.thegamecrater.com/rise-o...eview-embargo/
03-16-24, 09:27 PM
Decker
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Im sorry, but after Ghost of Tsushima, this looks like a PS3 game.
03-16-24, 11:01 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Oh…k.
03-17-24, 12:42 PM
Decker
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Actually, the preview, while acknowledging that it doesn't look that great, makes it sound pretty fun and challenging. Not sure if it will be too challenging (and therefor a slog) for me. But it has me interested now.
03-17-24, 03:32 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
You can download now if preordered. Clocks in a just under 100 GB.
03-17-24, 03:50 PM
Maxflier
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Team Ninja, so I'm sure it will be hard as fuck.
03-18-24, 05:36 AM
K&AJones
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Maxflier
Team Ninja, so I'm sure it will be hard as fuck.
True...but one element of the game that sort has gone under the radar and make this game fun is it has co-op. GoT did not in story & campaign but offered it in Legends which I wished I'd played more as well more people was in it.....TN said co-op is for full campaign and story...
03-18-24, 09:53 AM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Maxflier
Team Ninja, so I'm sure it will be hard as fuck.
what other games have they done? this just seems like Assassin's Creed: Feudal Japan.
03-18-24, 09:58 AM
Maxflier
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
They made the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh games.
03-18-24, 10:00 AM
uteotw
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I'm in. I'm a sucker for anything from this era, and the early reviews seem promising.
03-18-24, 10:17 AM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Maxflier
They made the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh games.
yikes. NG was not an easy game at all. But, as long as it is not a "souls" like game, I think I will enjoy...
03-19-24, 10:12 AM
uteotw
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
as long as it is not a "souls" like game, I think I will enjoy...
My thought exactly.
03-19-24, 10:16 AM
Noonan
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
yikes. NG was not an easy game at all. But, as long as it is not a "souls" like game, I think I will enjoy...
What does that even mean? Having a parry system? Stagger bars? Being slightly more difficult than an Ubisoft game?
03-19-24, 04:11 PM
uteotw
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Noonan
What does that even mean? Having a parry system? Stagger bars? Being slightly more difficult than an Ubisoft game?
I somehow beat Dark Souls III and Bloodbourne, and no way would I call them "slightly more difficult than an Ubisoft game," but maybe that's just me. I thought they were pretty well known as some of the toughest games out there. Anyway, they were great but extremely challenging for me, so I guess I hope this game is at least slightly closer to, say, Far Cry than Dark Souls on the spectrum.
03-19-24, 04:38 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
^ no way this is a “souls” game. Looks way too much fun for that. Is Ubisoft known to make hard games? Didn’t they do some kiddie platformers, like Rayman. They did Assassins Creed games and those aren’t extremely difficult. Long and involved, yes, but not difficult.
03-21-24, 06:08 AM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
77% on Metacritic right now. Not looking too good. glad i cancelled my preorder. Many also mentioned "soulslike".

Rise of the Ronin - Metacritic
03-21-24, 06:38 AM
Rob V
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I canceled too... not that 77% is horrible but I have a backlog of games AND I sure as hell don't need a challenge in my story driven games. I'm too old for that shit.
That said, I'll get this eventually because I love the genre. As a matter of fact, can we please just get a GoT2 with advanced ninja skill trees?
03-22-24, 05:52 AM
K&AJones
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Of all the reviews this one seems to cover it all and hits on the Good and bad Points across the board. The Bad Points center mainly around the Story and Characters which according to the review, feels Flat & ZNo Real Direction. This is something new for Team Nija which this game was top provide a very story focus experience....but according to reviews didn't quite make it....

Rise of the Ronin Review – Ghost of Tsushima at Home (gamingbolt.com)
03-22-24, 03:45 PM
uteotw
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Well, I've played it through in the intro (which is quite long), and I find it outstanding so far. Love the character I created, the graphics are great (and gruesome), and it moves at a quick pace. The controls (esp. combat) for sure are taking some time to get used to and it's early on, but so far so good. Oh after reading some reviews I picked easiest difficulty, which is still challenging but just right. At least on that it's nothing remotely like Souls (plus you don't lose souls, plus there are normal checkpoints).
03-22-24, 05:57 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
^ so this isn’t a “souls” like game? What other game you’d you akin it to?
03-22-24, 06:02 PM
Maxflier
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I did not like Nioh, but damn if seeing all these clips of people dismembering enemies isn't making me want to give this one a go.
03-22-24, 06:18 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Is Nioh, “souls” like?
03-22-24, 07:49 PM
Maxflier
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Yes, very much so, only harder.
03-22-24, 07:54 PM
OldBoy
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
So, this is like that just less difficulty?
03-23-24, 08:22 AM
K&AJones
 
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
I've followed this YouTuber for a long time, mainly on a lot of Elder Scrolls Online Builds but also some other games here and there. Has a excellent site with a bit of everything. He's always been a straight shooter with builds and reviews covering almost everything a game (build) can offer highlighting both Good & bad but doesn't get really...caught up bashing games; simply points out a lot of minor and little things some don't catch. A good through review overall.....

