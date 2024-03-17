DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24

   
Old 03-17-24, 01:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Okay, after reading some previews on this game, I am pretty excited to check it out though I never tried the original game. Looks to be huge and a big hit. Like this year's version of Baldur's Gate 3.



There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-17-24, 09:49 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I just got the first one's enhanced version for $4.79 in anticipation of this one. I'll play it while waiting for this one to go on sale.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 10:24 AM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
is this a "souls" like game or turn based RPG?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 11:03 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
is this a "souls" like game or turn based RPG?
Have you watched the videos in the thread?
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 11:22 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,520
Received 737 Likes on 364 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
is this a "souls" like game or turn based RPG?
No
Obi-Wanma is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 12:19 PM
  #6  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by Decker
There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
Decker, is this the demo? It was the only thing that was free and it says demo, but character creator and storage doesn’t sound like a game demo…

OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 12:48 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Yes, that's what it is, and what I said it was. Just a character creator. Give you a bit of a head start so you can jump right in and play Thursday night.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
OldBoy (03-18-24)
Old 03-18-24, 03:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 13,252
Received 240 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Never played the first one but DAMN this game looks awesome.
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 05:15 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by Maxflier
Never played the first one but DAMN this game looks awesome.
It really does, right? Looks like a ton of fun too.
Review embargo lifts early tomorrow morning. I'll probably pre-order after that.
Not sure about the bonuses in the Deluxe Edition, but it's only $10 more, so I might just do it for the heck of it. The pre-order weapon set (available for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions) does look like a substantial bonus.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 07:16 PM
  #10  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Is this type of game akin to the Final Fantasy series? More specifically the newer remakes like 7.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 08:27 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Is this type of game akin to the Final Fantasy series? More specifically the newer remakes like 7.
Maybe with combat. But that is a very linear JRPG, while this is the polar opposite when it comes to the RPG stuff -- this is about as non-linear as this sort of game can get. Or so it seems.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 08:43 PM
  #12  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Ok. Is there a game, that I’ve played that you know of that is similar to this? I did the creator thing. It took like 5 minutes to create Arisen character and his pawn.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 08:44 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Skyrim. Fallout 4.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-24, 08:48 PM
  #14  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Never played them. Thanks though. I just don’t want to get Elden Ringed again.

Similar to The Witcher 3?
Last edited by OldBoy; 03-18-24 at 09:42 PM.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 01:12 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 12,247
Received 75 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Never played them. Thanks though. I just dont want to get Elden Ringed again.

Similar to The Witcher 3?
You should check out the original it's usually on sale and will give you a good idea what kind of game it is.


$4.49
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen/bngt6szbfm2t
mhg83 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
OldBoy (03-19-24)
Old 03-19-24, 07:26 AM
  #16  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
i thought the review embargo should have lifted at 7am EST. i see nothing...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 07:38 AM
  #17  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen...is this the first one, remade? it was free on the PS Plus store.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:07 AM
  #18  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
just tried the first quest in Dark Arisen. killed a big lion. i think i can safely say...I like it. I really like it!
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:15 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I just broke 100 hours in Infinite Wealth and now this is launching. Do I play this, Rebirth, or Unicorn Overlord next?
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:42 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 14,842
Received 219 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I really liked the first one, and was pleasantly surprised when the sequel was announced.
mndtrp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:44 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
i thought the review embargo should have lifted at 7am EST. i see nothing...
Other sites say Wednesday morning.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:46 AM
  #22  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Other sites say Wednesday morning.
which ones? i actually googled and many sites said 3/19. everything seems to be a no go today. PS Plus games were supposed to drop today as well, but as of now, nothing.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 08:58 AM
  #23  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Originally Posted by OldBoy
which ones? i actually googled and many sites said 3/19. everything seems to be a no go today. PS Plus games were supposed to drop today as well, but as of now, nothing.
https://gameland.gg/we-may-know-when...embargo-lifts/

And the PS Store never updates this early. Usually it's between 9 and 10AM PT, I think.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
OldBoy (03-19-24)
Old 03-19-24, 09:01 AM
  #24  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
ok. thanks Deck.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-19-24, 10:29 AM
  #25  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
last question...
Spoiler:
for the next hour that is lol

﻿do you need to play the first to enjoy the second?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.