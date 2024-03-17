Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Okay, after reading some previews on this game, I am pretty excited to check it out though I never tried the original game. Looks to be huge and a big hit. Like this year's version of Baldur's Gate 3.
There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I just got the first one's enhanced version for $4.79 in anticipation of this one. I'll play it while waiting for this one to go on sale.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
is this a "souls" like game or turn based RPG?
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Yes, that's what it is, and what I said it was. Just a character creator. Give you a bit of a head start so you can jump right in and play Thursday night.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Review embargo lifts early tomorrow morning. I'll probably pre-order after that.
Not sure about the bonuses in the Deluxe Edition, but it's only $10 more, so I might just do it for the heck of it. The pre-order weapon set (available for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions) does look like a substantial bonus.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Is this type of game akin to the Final Fantasy series? More specifically the newer remakes like 7.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Ok. Is there a game, that I’ve played that you know of that is similar to this? I did the creator thing. It took like 5 minutes to create Arisen character and his pawn.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Skyrim. Fallout 4.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Never played them. Thanks though. I just don’t want to get Elden Ringed again.
Similar to The Witcher 3?
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
$4.49
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen/bngt6szbfm2t
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
i thought the review embargo should have lifted at 7am EST. i see nothing...
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen...is this the first one, remade? it was free on the PS Plus store.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
just tried the first quest in Dark Arisen. killed a big lion. i think i can safely say...I like it. I really like it!
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I just broke 100 hours in Infinite Wealth and now this is launching. Do I play this, Rebirth, or Unicorn Overlord next?
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
I really liked the first one, and was pleasantly surprised when the sequel was announced.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
And the PS Store never updates this early. Usually it's between 9 and 10AM PT, I think.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
ok. thanks Deck.
Re: Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
last question...
do you need to play the first to enjoy the second?
Spoiler:
for the next hour that is lol
do you need to play the first to enjoy the second?