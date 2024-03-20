Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)

Quote:

'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' Unveils Cast and Composer

Skydance New Media and Marvel Games announce the cast and composer for the upcoming title 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra'!

In this new story trailer, players will get their first glimpse of the some of the games talented core cast.

plays

,

s

and the WWII-era

, while

plays

, aka

.

plays

, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, and

plays

, a U.S. soldier and member of the

.

plays

, a key ally in the French Resistance, and

rounds out our cast as

.

In addition to this stellar cast, the story trailer features original music from Grammy® Award-winning composer

.

is thrilled to announce that the game will boast an original score from

(

) best known for his work in film, television and games, including

and

.