Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Amy Hennig's new game! This one's due out in 2025. Don't think platforms were called out.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Day 1... looks amazing and Amy Hennig delivers time and time again.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Wow, what a cool idea for a game! I'm excited to see more!
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Nice. probably won't get it, but it's great concept.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Looks good to me... and here's the tech demo!
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Wow. Looks pretty epic. I am in!
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Yeah, this looks great. I hope this is a well deserved hit for Amy Henning.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' Unveils Cast and Composer
Skydance New Media and Marvel Games announce the cast and composer for the upcoming title 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra'!BY MARIKA HASHIMOTOSkydance New Media and Marvel Games are excited to share new details about the cast and award-winning composer for their upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. A new trailer was revealed today, giving fans a sneak peek into an original story that takes players on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game.
In this new story trailer, players will get their first glimpse of the some of the games talented core cast. Khary Payton plays Azzuri, TChallas grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther, while Drew Moerlein plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, and Marque Richardson plays Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance, and Joel Johnstone rounds out our cast as Howard Stark.
Top left to right. Khary Payton (Photo credit: Brad Buckman), Drew Moerlein (Photo credit: Andy & Sheila Photography), and Megalyn Echikunwoke (Photo credit: David Simon Dayan). Bottom left to right Lyne Renée (Photo credit: Lucia OConnor-McCarthy), Marque Richardson (Photo credit: Bukunmi Grace), and Joel Johnstone.
In addition to this stellar cast, the story trailer features original music from Grammy® Award-winning composer Stephen Barton. Skydance New Media is thrilled to announce that the game will boast an original score from Barton (below) best known for his work in film, television and games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 12 Monkeys.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
I'm having such a blast with Marvel's Midnight Suns that I will buy it at some point. I'm trying not to buy aaa games at launch.
