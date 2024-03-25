DVD Talk Forum

Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)

Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)

   
03-25-24, 12:40 PM
I usually have been holding back in buying new games but I saw this and I had to try it. FINALLY a story game that has hooked me (other than Midnight Suns). It is so beautiful and eerie. Says it's only like six hours but I suck so it'll prob take me more This one I'm 100% finishing. Fantastic. Highly recommended.

03-25-24, 12:45 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
That game is getting some VERY mixed reviews, from as high as 90 to as low as 20. Currently a 64 on Metacritic

I would definitely wait for a sale or for it to come to Game Pass/ PS Plus
03-25-24, 01:29 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I think what happened is that this is part of a series that was survival horror and this one in particular is a detective story with an eerie theme, so it was not what people were expecting. I am new to the series, having never heard of it.
03-26-24, 12:43 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I'm just playing this game thinking all the time, I love this game so much. I was wrong, it's about 8 hours, but it has to be played through the eyes of two characters, so 16. And I'm slow It is one of the most beautiful games I've ever seen, I love the athmosphere and the creepiness, and the evolving story.
03-26-24, 12:50 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
This is one I definitely want to pick up when it's cheap. The original was one of my first PC gaming experiences.
03-26-24, 02:18 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Originally Posted by Noonan
This is one I definitely want to pick up when it's cheap. The original was one of my first PC gaming experiences.
Be warned that it's nothing like the original series, which is why there's so many negative reviews. This is the first game of the series I play. The franchise is known for survival horror. There's minimal survival here and it's mostly a detective story with a few spooks and an eerie atmosphere, nothing to do with the other games.
03-26-24, 02:42 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
I'm just playing this game thinking all the time, I love this game so much. I was wrong, it's about 8 hours, but it has to be played through the eyes of two characters, so 16. And I'm slow It is one of the most beautiful games I've ever seen, I love the athmosphere and the creepiness, and the evolving story.
PalWorld's gonna mess you up.
03-26-24, 02:54 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Originally Posted by OldBoy
PalWorld's gonna mess you up.
I caught all pals, defeated all bosses, built everything, did some breeding, so I stopped playing until they add more stuff. I got my money's worth.
03-26-24, 03:00 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
^ pretty sure OldBoy was joking...
03-26-24, 05:45 PM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Is Oldboy talking in the third person now?
03-27-24, 08:46 AM
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
Be warned that it's nothing like the original series, which is why there's so many negative reviews. This is the first game of the series I play. The franchise is known for survival horror. There's minimal survival here and it's mostly a detective story with a few spooks and an eerie atmosphere, nothing to do with the other games.
I played the original on my first PC when I was like 12. Other than the super blocky graphics and awful movement, I remember little/nothing about the original game. The idea of it being more of an adventure/detective game is more appealing to me than another generic Resident Evil copy.
