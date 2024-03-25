Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I usually have been holding back in buying new games but I saw this and I had to try it. FINALLY a story game that has hooked me (other than Midnight Suns). It is so beautiful and eerie. Says it's only like six hours but I suck so it'll prob take me more This one I'm 100% finishing. Fantastic. Highly recommended.
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
That game is getting some VERY mixed reviews, from as high as 90 to as low as 20. Currently a 64 on Metacritic
I would definitely wait for a sale or for it to come to Game Pass/ PS Plus
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I think what happened is that this is part of a series that was survival horror and this one in particular is a detective story with an eerie theme, so it was not what people were expecting. I am new to the series, having never heard of it.
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I'm just playing this game thinking all the time, I love this game so much. I was wrong, it's about 8 hours, but it has to be played through the eyes of two characters, so 16. And I'm slow It is one of the most beautiful games I've ever seen, I love the athmosphere and the creepiness, and the evolving story.
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
This is one I definitely want to pick up when it's cheap. The original was one of my first PC gaming experiences.
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
^ pretty sure OldBoy was joking...
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Is Oldboy talking in the third person now?
Re: Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
Be warned that it's nothing like the original series, which is why there's so many negative reviews. This is the first game of the series I play. The franchise is known for survival horror. There's minimal survival here and it's mostly a detective story with a few spooks and an eerie atmosphere, nothing to do with the other games.
