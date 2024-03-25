Playnite - The software you didn't know you needed.

|
Template Usage:
- (1)SHOWTHREAD
- (1)ad_footer_end
- (1)ad_footer_start
- (1)ad_header_end
- (1)ad_header_logo
- (1)ad_navbar_below
- (1)ad_showthread_beforeqr
- (1)ad_showthread_firstpost
- (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_sig
- (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_start
- (7)adm_wrapper
- (4)adm_wrapper_css
- (1)footer
- (1)forumrules
- (1)gobutton
- (1)header
- (1)headinclude
- (1)navbar
- (5)navbar_bit
- (6)navbar_forums_menu
- (25)navbar_forums_menubit
- (1)navbar_global
- (3)navbar_link
- (3)navbar_path_link
- (3)option
- (1)pagenav
- (1)pagenav_curpage
- (1)post_thanks_box
- (1)post_thanks_button
- (1)post_thanks_javascript
- (1)post_thanks_navbar_search
- (1)post_thanks_postbit_info
- (1)postbit_legacy
- (1)postbit_onlinestatus
- (1)postbit_wrapper
- (1)showthread_belowposts
- (1)siderail
- (1)siderail_open
- (1)spacer_close
- (1)spacer_open
- (1)vbremote_scripts
Phrase Groups Available:
- cprofilefield
- global
- inlinemod
- postbit
- posting
- reputationlevel
- showthread
Cache Hits:
- beta-forum_phraseinfo_lang1_05384d0ef67c26d1d740db0d1fd7f6c1 (1/1)
- beta-forum_threadInfo_rateInfo0_subscriptionInfo0_threadid659088_eb1310ad0743410f81b71c27b72a2c91 (0/1)
- beta-forum_postInfo_14405050 (0/1)
- beta-forum_style_29 (1/1)
- beta-forum_tplcache_c0b0df4f0ee0b32ee68e2e6c5415a4a1 (1/1)
- beta-forum_adsmanager_adlocations (1/1)
- beta-forum_adsmanager_adunits (1/1)
- beta-forum_adsmanager_adcriteria (1/1)
- beta-forum_stylemaster (1/1)
- beta-forum_posts_thread659088_coventry116143,55271,104041,104284,104849,104884,105055,105345,105351,105446,105531,105658,105828,105834,105854,105884,105906,105936,105964,106010,106033,106047,106229,106236,106651,107531,107608,107655,107843,108128,108234,108235,108336,108465,108520,108596,108914,109315,110523,110763,110937,115007,119656,120337_limitlower0_limitupper25_perpage25_postorder (0/1)
- beta-forum_thread_postsDetail_avatars_lang1_postorder_style29_threadedmode0_714c083d32f101b565ec5676c15c2765 (0/1)
|
Included Files:
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_pre.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_url.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_createurl.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_db.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_vb.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_seo.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_misc.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_crr.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_cache.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_hook.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_startup.php
- ./includes/config.php
- ./showthread.php
- ./global.php
- ./includes/init.php
- ./includes/class_core.php
- ./includes/functions.php
- ./includes/class_memcache.php
- ./includes/class_datastore.php
- ./includes/class_cache.php
- ./includes/class_hook.php
- ./includes/version_vbulletin.php
- ./includes/template_hooks.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager.php
- .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager_gpt.php
- ./includes/functions_misc.php
- ./includes/functions_navigation.php
- ./includes/functions_bigthree.php
- ./includes/class_postbit.php
- ./includes/class_bbcode.php
- ./includes/functions_reputation.php
- ./includes/functions_user.php
- ./wikiposts_includes/wikiposts_render.php
- ./wikiposts_includes/functions_wikiposts.php
- ./includes/functions_amazon_links.php
- ./includes/functions_post_thanks.php
- ./includes/class_schema.php
Hooks Called:
- init_startup
- init_startup_session_setup_start
- init_startup_session_setup_complete
- cache_permissions
- fetch_threadinfo_query
- fetch_postinfo_query
- fetch_postinfo
- fetch_threadinfo
- fetch_foruminfo
- style_fetch
- cache_templates
- template_hooks
- global_start
- parse_templates
- process_navigation_links_start
- process_navigation_links_complete
- build_navigation_data
- build_navigation_array
- check_navigation_permission
- build_navigation_listdata
- build_navigation_menu
- render_navigation
- global_setup_complete
- admanager_gpt_define_slot_targets
- admanager_gpt_define_slot_complete
- admanager_gpt_head_targets
- admanager_gpt_amazon_wrapper
- showthread_start
- showthread_getinfo
- showthread_post_start
- showthread_query_postids
- showthread_query
- bbcode_fetch_tags
- bbcode_create
- showthread_postbit_create
- postbit_factory
- postbit_display_start
- post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_start
- post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_end
- post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_start
- post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_end
- post_thanks_function_thanked_already_start
- post_thanks_function_thanked_already_end
- fetch_musername
- bbcode_parse_start
- postbit_imicons
- bbcode_parse_complete_precache
- bbcode_parse_complete
- postbit_schema
- postbit_display_complete
- pagenav_start
- pagenav_page
- pagenav_complete
- forumrules
- navbits
- navbits_complete
- showthread_complete
- siderail_start