DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Playnite - The software you didn't know you needed.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Playnite - The software you didn't know you needed.

   
Old 03-25-24, 09:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
Playnite - The software you didn't know you needed.
https://playnite.link/

This thing is Amazing. You can link Steam, Epic, Amazon Games, GOG, XBOX for PC, there's a way to add Gamepass games you're playing, etc, and launch them ALL from within Playnite. Keeps time played and all kinds of cool data. You can choose to show installed and uninstalled and easily switch between browing the two, and pick favorites and just show those from all sites. It is incredible. And free!
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
The VR Gaming Thread (Meta Quest, Vive, PSVR)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.

X vBulletin 3.9.3.8 Debug Information
  • PHP Version 8.1.27
  • Page Generation 0.09126 seconds
  • Memory Usage 7,628KB
  • Queries Executed 10 (?)
More Information
Template Usage:
  • (1)SHOWTHREAD
  • (1)ad_footer_end
  • (1)ad_footer_start
  • (1)ad_header_end
  • (1)ad_header_logo
  • (1)ad_navbar_below
  • (1)ad_showthread_beforeqr
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_sig
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_start
  • (7)adm_wrapper
  • (4)adm_wrapper_css
  • (1)footer
  • (1)forumrules
  • (1)gobutton
  • (1)header
  • (1)headinclude
  • (1)navbar
  • (5)navbar_bit
  • (6)navbar_forums_menu
  • (25)navbar_forums_menubit
  • (1)navbar_global
  • (3)navbar_link
  • (3)navbar_path_link
  • (3)option
  • (1)pagenav
  • (1)pagenav_curpage
  • (1)post_thanks_box
  • (1)post_thanks_button
  • (1)post_thanks_javascript
  • (1)post_thanks_navbar_search
  • (1)post_thanks_postbit_info
  • (1)postbit_legacy
  • (1)postbit_onlinestatus
  • (1)postbit_wrapper
  • (1)showthread_belowposts
  • (1)siderail
  • (1)siderail_open
  • (1)spacer_close
  • (1)spacer_open
  • (1)vbremote_scripts 
Phrase Groups Available:
  • cprofilefield
  • global
  • inlinemod
  • postbit
  • posting
  • reputationlevel
  • showthread
Cache Hits:
  • beta-forum_phraseinfo_lang1_05384d0ef67c26d1d740db0d1fd7f6c1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_threadInfo_rateInfo0_subscriptionInfo0_threadid659088_eb1310ad0743410f81b71c27b72a2c91 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_postInfo_14405050 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_style_29 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_tplcache_c0b0df4f0ee0b32ee68e2e6c5415a4a1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adlocations (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adunits (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adcriteria (1/1)
  • beta-forum_stylemaster (1/1)
  • beta-forum_posts_thread659088_coventry116143,55271,104041,104284,104849,104884,105055,105345,105351,105446,105531,105658,105828,105834,105854,105884,105906,105936,105964,106010,106033,106047,106229,106236,106651,107531,107608,107655,107843,108128,108234,108235,108336,108465,108520,108596,108914,109315,110523,110763,110937,115007,119656,120337_limitlower0_limitupper25_perpage25_postorder (0/1)
  • beta-forum_thread_postsDetail_avatars_lang1_postorder_style29_threadedmode0_714c083d32f101b565ec5676c15c2765 (0/1)
Included Files:
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_pre.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_url.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_createurl.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_db.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_vb.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_seo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_misc.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_crr.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_cache.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_hook.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_startup.php
  • ./includes/config.php
  • ./showthread.php
  • ./global.php
  • ./includes/init.php
  • ./includes/class_core.php
  • ./includes/functions.php
  • ./includes/class_memcache.php
  • ./includes/class_datastore.php
  • ./includes/class_cache.php
  • ./includes/class_hook.php
  • ./includes/version_vbulletin.php
  • ./includes/template_hooks.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager_gpt.php
  • ./includes/functions_misc.php
  • ./includes/functions_navigation.php
  • ./includes/functions_bigthree.php
  • ./includes/class_postbit.php
  • ./includes/class_bbcode.php
  • ./includes/functions_reputation.php
  • ./includes/functions_user.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/wikiposts_render.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/functions_wikiposts.php
  • ./includes/functions_amazon_links.php
  • ./includes/functions_post_thanks.php
  • ./includes/class_schema.php 
Hooks Called:
  • init_startup
  • init_startup_session_setup_start
  • init_startup_session_setup_complete
  • cache_permissions
  • fetch_threadinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo
  • fetch_threadinfo
  • fetch_foruminfo
  • style_fetch
  • cache_templates
  • template_hooks
  • global_start
  • parse_templates
  • process_navigation_links_start
  • process_navigation_links_complete
  • build_navigation_data
  • build_navigation_array
  • check_navigation_permission
  • build_navigation_listdata
  • build_navigation_menu
  • render_navigation
  • global_setup_complete
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_targets
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_complete
  • admanager_gpt_head_targets
  • admanager_gpt_amazon_wrapper
  • showthread_start
  • showthread_getinfo
  • showthread_post_start
  • showthread_query_postids
  • showthread_query
  • bbcode_fetch_tags
  • bbcode_create
  • showthread_postbit_create
  • postbit_factory
  • postbit_display_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_end
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_start
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_end
  • fetch_musername
  • bbcode_parse_start
  • postbit_imicons
  • bbcode_parse_complete_precache
  • bbcode_parse_complete
  • postbit_schema
  • postbit_display_complete
  • pagenav_start
  • pagenav_page
  • pagenav_complete
  • forumrules
  • navbits
  • navbits_complete
  • showthread_complete
  • siderail_start