Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)

   
03-26-24, 09:14 PM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,420
Received 546 Likes on 399 Posts
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)


A spiritual successor to the Suikoden series directed and produced by Yoshitaka Murayama (creator of the Suikoden series) who sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 55. There was a prologue to this released back in 2022 called Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising that was more of a 2D action platformer. Loved the original Suikoden and really looking forward to this.

Noonan (03-27-24)
03-27-24, 06:59 AM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)
Most anticipated game of the year for me. Everything else will be put on hold to play this. Although, I will try to plan my timing so I'm not in the middle of a long game when it launches.

I'm pretty sure I have access to a beta on PC for being a backer but I haven't looked into it. I'd rather wait for release so I can play it from the beginning on Switch.
The Questyen (03-27-24)
04-05-24, 07:57 AM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)
I just saw a note that the physical Switch copies were delayed into May. Thankfully, they'll be giving those backers a free digital download so we can start the game at launch.
