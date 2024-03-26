Re: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)

Most anticipated game of the year for me. Everything else will be put on hold to play this. Although, I will try to plan my timing so I'm not in the middle of a long game when it launches.



I'm pretty sure I have access to a beta on PC for being a backer but I haven't looked into it. I'd rather wait for release so I can play it from the beginning on Switch.