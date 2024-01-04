DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?

   
Old 03-31-24, 05:50 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 925
Received 33 Likes on 23 Posts
Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Does anyone know why there aren't more 3D arcade video games being released on modern video game consoles? One thing about a lot of 3D arcade games was that they were so much more advanced than what was possible on the then-current video game consoles (Saturn, PS1, N64) so any home releases were severely scaled back when being ported to consoles. Or if they were released on the next consoles (DC, PS2, GC or Xbox) the games tended to be "enhanced" in some way, but rarely were there any straight arcade ports released for any home video game console. So is there a reason why there are still not many "arcade perfect" releases of older 3D arcade games now? Is there just not enough interest to justify the cost, too expensive to port, are modern consoles (XSX, PS5) not powerful enough? Thanks to anyone that replies.




Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-31-24, 10:18 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,871
Received 1,862 Likes on 1,106 Posts
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Sub-Zero looking for his royalty payments, here!
story is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-01-24, 07:44 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,302
Received 1,012 Likes on 804 Posts
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Given that even older systems could emulate the games perfectly, my assumption is there's a lack of interest to justify the cost.

RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-01-24, 08:37 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 44,024
Received 1,895 Likes on 1,465 Posts
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Right, I'd think there'd still be development costs to port it over, maybe even significant ones if there's a specific arcade chip that needs to be emulated, and how much would you really pay for an older arcade game standalone? I'd think people would expect at least the fighting games to have some kind of online component and that would cost more money/tuning as well.

Also, I loved arcade games as a kid but when you play them on console you can see just how money hungry they are designed to be, at least for non fighting games.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (04-01-24)
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
TEKKEN 8: Xbox Series S/X & PS5

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.

X vBulletin 3.9.3.8 Debug Information
  • PHP Version 8.1.27
  • Page Generation 0.10003 seconds
  • Memory Usage 7,758KB
  • Queries Executed 11 (?)
More Information
Template Usage:
  • (1)SHOWTHREAD
  • (1)ad_footer_end
  • (1)ad_footer_start
  • (1)ad_header_end
  • (1)ad_header_logo
  • (1)ad_navbar_below
  • (1)ad_showthread_beforeqr
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_sig
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_start
  • (8)adm_wrapper
  • (7)adm_wrapper_css
  • (1)footer
  • (1)forumrules
  • (1)gobutton
  • (1)header
  • (1)headinclude
  • (1)navbar
  • (5)navbar_bit
  • (6)navbar_forums_menu
  • (25)navbar_forums_menubit
  • (1)navbar_global
  • (3)navbar_link
  • (3)navbar_path_link
  • (3)option
  • (1)pagenav
  • (1)pagenav_curpage
  • (4)post_thanks_box
  • (1)post_thanks_box_bit
  • (4)post_thanks_button
  • (1)post_thanks_javascript
  • (1)post_thanks_navbar_search
  • (4)post_thanks_postbit_info
  • (1)post_thanks_postbit_legacy
  • (4)postbit_legacy
  • (4)postbit_onlinestatus
  • (4)postbit_wrapper
  • (1)showthread_belowposts
  • (1)siderail
  • (1)siderail_open
  • (1)spacer_close
  • (1)spacer_open
  • (1)vbremote_scripts 
Phrase Groups Available:
  • cprofilefield
  • global
  • inlinemod
  • postbit
  • posting
  • reputationlevel
  • showthread
Cache Hits:
  • beta-forum_phraseinfo_lang1_05384d0ef67c26d1d740db0d1fd7f6c1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_threadInfo_rateInfo0_subscriptionInfo0_threadid659110_d467c3d899f97a352ef55bbee700cb7f (0/1)
  • beta-forum_postInfo_14407689 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_style_29 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_tplcache_c0b0df4f0ee0b32ee68e2e6c5415a4a1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adlocations (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adunits (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adcriteria (1/1)
  • beta-forum_stylemaster (1/1)
  • beta-forum_posts_thread659110_coventry116143,55271,104041,104284,104849,104884,105055,105345,105351,105446,105531,105658,105828,105834,105854,105884,105906,105936,105964,106010,106033,106047,106229,106236,106651,107531,107608,107655,107843,108128,108234,108235,108336,108465,108520,108596,108914,109315,110523,110763,110937,115007,119656,120337_limitlower0_limitupper25_perpage25_postorder (0/1)
  • beta-forum_thread_postsDetail_avatars_lang1_postorder_style29_threadedmode0_1d61577416450ec129d57e70cf4eae1d (0/1)
Included Files:
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_pre.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_url.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_createurl.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_db.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_vb.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_seo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_misc.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_crr.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_cache.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_hook.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_startup.php
  • ./includes/config.php
  • ./showthread.php
  • ./global.php
  • ./includes/init.php
  • ./includes/class_core.php
  • ./includes/functions.php
  • ./includes/class_memcache.php
  • ./includes/class_datastore.php
  • ./includes/class_cache.php
  • ./includes/class_hook.php
  • ./includes/version_vbulletin.php
  • ./includes/template_hooks.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager_gpt.php
  • ./includes/functions_misc.php
  • ./includes/functions_navigation.php
  • ./includes/functions_bigthree.php
  • ./includes/class_postbit.php
  • ./includes/class_bbcode.php
  • ./includes/functions_reputation.php
  • ./includes/functions_user.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/wikiposts_render.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/functions_wikiposts.php
  • ./includes/functions_amazon_links.php
  • ./includes/functions_post_thanks.php
  • ./includes/class_schema.php 
Hooks Called:
  • init_startup
  • init_startup_session_setup_start
  • init_startup_session_setup_complete
  • cache_permissions
  • fetch_threadinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo
  • fetch_threadinfo
  • fetch_foruminfo
  • style_fetch
  • cache_templates
  • template_hooks
  • global_start
  • parse_templates
  • process_navigation_links_start
  • process_navigation_links_complete
  • build_navigation_data
  • build_navigation_array
  • check_navigation_permission
  • build_navigation_listdata
  • build_navigation_menu
  • render_navigation
  • global_setup_complete
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_targets
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_complete
  • admanager_gpt_head_targets
  • admanager_gpt_amazon_wrapper
  • showthread_start
  • showthread_getinfo
  • showthread_post_start
  • showthread_query_postids
  • showthread_query
  • bbcode_fetch_tags
  • bbcode_create
  • showthread_postbit_create
  • postbit_factory
  • postbit_display_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_start
  • fetch_musername
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_end
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_start
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_end
  • postbit_imicons
  • bbcode_parse_start
  • postbit_schema
  • postbit_display_complete
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_bit_start
  • post_thanks_function_show_thanks_date_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_bit_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_post_thanks_template_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_post_thanks_template_end
  • pagenav_start
  • pagenav_page
  • pagenav_complete
  • forumrules
  • navbits
  • navbits_complete
  • showthread_complete
  • siderail_start