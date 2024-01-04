Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Does anyone know why there aren't more 3D arcade video games being released on modern video game consoles? One thing about a lot of 3D arcade games was that they were so much more advanced than what was possible on the then-current video game consoles (Saturn, PS1, N64) so any home releases were severely scaled back when being ported to consoles. Or if they were released on the next consoles (DC, PS2, GC or Xbox) the games tended to be "enhanced" in some way, but rarely were there any straight arcade ports released for any home video game console. So is there a reason why there are still not many "arcade perfect" releases of older 3D arcade games now? Is there just not enough interest to justify the cost, too expensive to port, are modern consoles (XSX, PS5) not powerful enough? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Sub-Zero looking for his royalty payments, here!
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Given that even older systems could emulate the games perfectly, my assumption is there's a lack of interest to justify the cost.
Re: Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?
Right, I'd think there'd still be development costs to port it over, maybe even significant ones if there's a specific arcade chip that needs to be emulated, and how much would you really pay for an older arcade game standalone? I'd think people would expect at least the fighting games to have some kind of online component and that would cost more money/tuning as well.
Also, I loved arcade games as a kid but when you play them on console you can see just how money hungry they are designed to be, at least for non fighting games.
