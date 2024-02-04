DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

   
Old 04-02-24, 07:54 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
This is looking good. Demo up now. Really looks great and plays amazingly.







Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-24, 08:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'll just copy-paste my thoughts from the PlayStation 5 thread. But, TL;DR, I wasn't impressed. Although, I would like to add that, though I didn't like it, I also didn't hate it. I just don't think this is a day one game. But I'd think about it once it eventually drops into the $20 - $30 range.

Originally Posted by RocShemp
Not feeling the love for Stellar Blade. It plays like a forgotten PS3 era game that was simply rebuilt on Unreal 4 and dumped on the PS5. I literally just stood in front of the first boss, blocking and attacking until a cutscene was triggered and it was dead (I chose Normal difficulty instead of Story).

The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.

Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-24, 09:08 PM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I didn’t get that at all. I did think it was a cliched anime story, but it looked spectacular and played even better to me. The parrying and dodging at right times makes it kinda cool and keeps you on your toes, certainly.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-24, 11:02 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
I didnt get that at all. I did think it was a cliched anime story, but it looked spectacular and played even better to me. The parrying and dodging at right times makes it kinda cool and keeps you on your toes, certainly.
I dunno. It felt old hat to me. As I said, I didn't hate it. But given the hype around it, I wasn't impressed. And the graphics looked fine to me, but nothing that felt like it was really pushing the PS5. That being said, this game is exceptionally optimized. At least in so far as what the demo showed us.

Oh and I will admit that the final boss of the main demo proved a far better challenge. Also, did you try the boss challenge, after beating the demo? That is a far tougher fight.

But, yeah, the story seems bland. I also didn't like the awkward flashbacks and freeze frames showing how Eve and Adam met and grew to trust one another. But I've seen worse stories in action games (anyone remember Wet?).
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 07:18 AM
  #5  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by RocShemp
I dunno. It felt old hat to me. As I said, I didn't hate it. But given the hype around it, I wasn't impressed. And the graphics looked fine to me, but nothing that felt like it was really pushing the PS5. That being said, this game is exceptionally optimized. At least in so far as what the demo showed us.

Oh and I will admit that the final boss of the main demo proved a far better challenge. Also, did you try the boss challenge, after beating the demo? That is a far tougher fight.

But, yeah, the story seems bland. I also didn't like the awkward flashbacks and freeze frames showing how Eve and Adam met and grew to trust one another. But I've seen worse stories in action games (anyone remember Wet?).
i did a boss challenge or two. it was tough, not going to lie, but i parried, blocked and rolled away and succeeded so i was instantly taken and had to buy. i just have to get the timing down better.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 10:31 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 13,252
Received 240 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Demo didn't do much for me.
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 10:48 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
so this isnt a souls like game?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Is Nioh, souls like?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
i got so much backlog plus being "souls" like just puts me off. just not my genre.
Originally Posted by OldBoy
but, you do equate it to a "souls" like right?

Originally Posted by OldBoy
i did a boss challenge or two. it was tough, not going to lie, but i parried, blocked and rolled away and succeeded so i was instantly taken and had to buy. i just have to get the timing down better.
You, sir are a mystery wrapped in an enigma.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
The following 3 users liked this post by Noonan:
Maxflier (04-03-24), Music (04-03-24), uteotw (04-03-24)
Old 04-03-24, 10:54 AM
  #8  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
^ those posts except for last are not even from this thread so what the hell are you talking about?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 10:56 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'm talking about the fact that you constantly say you don't like what's considered Souls games and then go describe yourself enjoying exactly what makes a Souls game a Souls game.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 10:59 AM
  #10  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Noonan
I'm talking about the fact that you constantly say you don't like what's considered Souls games and then go describe yourself enjoying exactly what makes a Souls game a Souls game.
this is not a "souls like" game. not even close to Elden Ring or Dark Souls III. more in the vein of Bayonetta or DMC.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 11:00 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
this is not a "souls like" game. it's more in the vein of Bayonetta or DMC.
If you're parrying, blocking, and rolling during combat, it is 100% what most everyone considers a Souls-Like. Bayonetta and DMC are button mashers.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 11:07 AM
  #12  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
fine, but it is in no way as difficult as the others i mentioned and more akin to DMC and Bayonetta mashing. how bout we just move on? no one should care what i buy, what i play, what i like, don't like, etc...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 11:17 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,379
Received 886 Likes on 653 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
So it's an easier Souls-Like game. Those two things are not mutually exclusive and that's OK.


I'm looking forward to checking out the demo when I have time this weekend.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 11:27 AM
  #14  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
fine. i'm done.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 09:01 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
So I decided to replay the demo with my PS5's Audio Format (Priority) set to Dolby Atmos. It's actually worse. Whereas I was getting surround output during gameplay (although the surrounds are dead during cutscenes, and the center remains silent during both gameplay and cutscenes) with Linear PCM, all the audio is exclusive to the front left and front right channels if I switch to Dolby Atmos. This game needs a serious day one audio patch.

Oh and I just learned today that you actually can't lose the first boss fight.

Originally Posted by Derb

In the demo, the first section with the first boss is interesting & I dont think people realize during the boss fight, you cant die. If your health gets too low, you will trigger the cutscene with EVE & Tachy.
I noticed the same during my Dolby Atmos test today. I had me ear pressed to my surrounds, so I wasn't paying attention to the fight. So I was surprised I "won" that boss battle while not putting up a fight.
Last edited by RocShemp; 04-03-24 at 09:07 PM.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-24, 12:06 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
New gameplay footage, from the middle of the game.

RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-24, 08:35 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I played a bit and it did nothing for me. Not my kind of game. And like of last-gen graphics. I didn't really like the Devil May Cry games either, this is kind of like those. The voice acting felt off as well.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-24, 06:12 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Decker
I played a bit and it did nothing for me. Not my kind of game. And like of last-gen graphics. I didn't really like the Devil May Cry games either, this is kind of like those. The voice acting felt off as well.
Yeah, that's why I say it feels like an older game that was simply rebuilt on a newer engine. However, in terms of gameplay, I wish it was like DMC or Bayonetta. The combat here, even in the video I posted above, is bland by comparison. Not terrible, but just very meh.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-24, 06:18 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by RocShemp
Yeah, that's why I say it feels like an older game that was simply rebuilt on a newer engine. However, in terms of gameplay, I wish it was like DMC or Bayonetta. The combat here, even in the video I posted above, is bland by comparison. Not terrible, but just very meh.
I enjoy Beyonetta games a ton but didn't like DMC and it's probably been a while since I played it, so I barely remember it. The weird, stilted extended dialogue-heavy cut scenes reminded me of DMC too. I always wished I could skip those and get back to fighting as the story never made much sense and I didn't care about it at all.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-05-24, 12:18 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,273
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by Decker
I enjoy Beyonetta games a ton but didn't like DMC and it's probably been a while since I played it, so I barely remember it. The weird, stilted extended dialogue-heavy cut scenes reminded me of DMC too. I always wished I could skip those and get back to fighting as the story never made much sense and I didn't care about it at all.
Of the four DMC games I've played (never played 5 or the reboot/remake called DMC), none of them stood out for their story. They were all simply scenarios to set up each level or boss battle. And I totally get why you get that vibe here (the story is seemingly so pointless they barely show how/why Adam and Eva team up). I just wish the combat was more of that DMC style that was arguably refined in the Bayonetta games, where you had a steep challenge but could still be flashy as hell while (initially) getting your ass handed to you. Here, even in the boss challenge, I don't get that sense of cool.

By the way, am I the only one who doesn't like the music in this game? It feels (though it doesn't sound like) elevator music to me, in that it's just in the background and eventually I just want it to stop. I am usually a fan of game soundtracks, but I find the music here repetitive, ill suited to the mood of a blasted, ruined earth, and gradually grating. I mention this because I see so many folks raving about the music with as much hyperbolic praise as they do for the rest of the game (even those that admit the game isn't all that perfect). It just sounds like Eve left her iPod on loop and won't turn it off. I even tried destroying the record players in the camps. I guess if I ever bother to try the full game (unlikely), I'll have to play with the music switched off in the settings menu.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-05-24, 12:32 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 14,842
Received 219 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
The only DMC game I've plaved is... DMC. The one from 2013. I enjoyed it quite a bit. I don't care for the souls games, primarily because of the dying/repeating the area aspects. Stellar Blade looks kind of cool, but the gameplay has me concerned on whether or not I'll like it. Perfect candidate for a trial, so I'm glad there is one for this game.
mndtrp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
DIABLO IV: Xbox Consoles, PS Consoles & PC - 6/5/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.

X vBulletin 3.9.3.8 Debug Information
  • PHP Version 8.1.27
  • Page Generation 0.17865 seconds
  • Memory Usage 8,729KB
  • Queries Executed 11 (?)
More Information
Template Usage:
  • (1)SHOWTHREAD
  • (1)ad_footer_end
  • (1)ad_footer_start
  • (1)ad_header_end
  • (1)ad_header_logo
  • (1)ad_navbar_below
  • (1)ad_showthread_beforeqr
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_sig
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_start
  • (10)adm_wrapper
  • (24)adm_wrapper_css
  • (1)footer
  • (1)forumrules
  • (1)gobutton
  • (1)header
  • (1)headinclude
  • (1)navbar
  • (5)navbar_bit
  • (6)navbar_forums_menu
  • (25)navbar_forums_menubit
  • (1)navbar_global
  • (3)navbar_link
  • (3)navbar_path_link
  • (3)option
  • (1)pagenav
  • (1)pagenav_curpage
  • (21)post_thanks_box
  • (3)post_thanks_box_bit
  • (21)post_thanks_button
  • (1)post_thanks_javascript
  • (1)post_thanks_navbar_search
  • (21)post_thanks_postbit_info
  • (1)post_thanks_postbit_legacy
  • (21)postbit_legacy
  • (21)postbit_onlinestatus
  • (21)postbit_wrapper
  • (1)showthread_belowposts
  • (1)siderail
  • (1)siderail_open
  • (1)spacer_close
  • (1)spacer_open
  • (1)vbremote_scripts 
Phrase Groups Available:
  • cprofilefield
  • global
  • inlinemod
  • postbit
  • posting
  • reputationlevel
  • showthread
Cache Hits:
  • beta-forum_phraseinfo_lang1_05384d0ef67c26d1d740db0d1fd7f6c1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_threadInfo_rateInfo0_subscriptionInfo0_threadid659119_6f86f1a4e92032736697de04af373ab0 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_postInfo_14408577 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_style_29 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_tplcache_c0b0df4f0ee0b32ee68e2e6c5415a4a1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adlocations (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adunits (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adcriteria (1/1)
  • beta-forum_stylemaster (1/1)
  • beta-forum_posts_thread659119_coventry116143,55271,104041,104284,104849,104884,105055,105345,105351,105446,105531,105658,105828,105834,105854,105884,105906,105936,105964,106010,106033,106047,106229,106236,106651,107531,107608,107655,107843,108128,108234,108235,108336,108465,108520,108596,108914,109315,110523,110763,110937,115007,119656,120337_limitlower0_limitupper25_perpage25_postorder (0/1)
  • beta-forum_thread_postsDetail_avatars_lang1_postorder_style29_threadedmode0_c3cfd4c32cc9b09283bf36637254c4b0 (0/1)
Included Files:
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_pre.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_url.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_createurl.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_db.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_vb.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_seo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_misc.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_crr.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_cache.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_hook.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_startup.php
  • ./includes/config.php
  • ./showthread.php
  • ./global.php
  • ./includes/init.php
  • ./includes/class_core.php
  • ./includes/functions.php
  • ./includes/class_memcache.php
  • ./includes/class_datastore.php
  • ./includes/class_cache.php
  • ./includes/class_hook.php
  • ./includes/version_vbulletin.php
  • ./includes/template_hooks.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager_gpt.php
  • ./includes/functions_misc.php
  • ./includes/functions_navigation.php
  • ./includes/functions_bigthree.php
  • ./includes/class_postbit.php
  • ./includes/class_bbcode.php
  • ./includes/functions_reputation.php
  • ./includes/functions_user.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/wikiposts_render.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/functions_wikiposts.php
  • ./includes/functions_amazon_links.php
  • ./includes/functions_post_thanks.php
  • ./includes/class_schema.php 
Hooks Called:
  • init_startup
  • init_startup_session_setup_start
  • init_startup_session_setup_complete
  • cache_permissions
  • fetch_threadinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo
  • fetch_threadinfo
  • fetch_foruminfo
  • style_fetch
  • cache_templates
  • template_hooks
  • global_start
  • parse_templates
  • process_navigation_links_start
  • process_navigation_links_complete
  • build_navigation_data
  • build_navigation_array
  • check_navigation_permission
  • build_navigation_listdata
  • build_navigation_menu
  • render_navigation
  • global_setup_complete
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_targets
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_complete
  • admanager_gpt_head_targets
  • admanager_gpt_amazon_wrapper
  • showthread_start
  • showthread_getinfo
  • showthread_post_start
  • showthread_query_postids
  • showthread_query
  • bbcode_fetch_tags
  • bbcode_create
  • showthread_postbit_create
  • postbit_factory
  • postbit_display_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_start
  • fetch_musername
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_end
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_start
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_end
  • bbcode_parse_start
  • postbit_imicons
  • postbit_schema
  • postbit_display_complete
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_bit_start
  • post_thanks_function_show_thanks_date_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_bit_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_post_thanks_template_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_post_thanks_template_end
  • pagenav_start
  • pagenav_page
  • pagenav_complete
  • forumrules
  • navbits
  • navbits_complete
  • showthread_complete
  • siderail_start