Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

Quote: Decker Originally Posted by I enjoy Beyonetta games a ton but didn't like DMC and it's probably been a while since I played it, so I barely remember it. The weird, stilted extended dialogue-heavy cut scenes reminded me of DMC too. I always wished I could skip those and get back to fighting as the story never made much sense and I didn't care about it at all.

Of the four DMC games I've played (never played 5 or the reboot/remake called), none of them stood out for their story. They were all simply scenarios to set up each level or boss battle. And I totally get why you get that vibe here (the story is seemingly so pointless they barely show how/why Adam and Eva team up). I just wish the combat was more of that DMC style that was arguably refined in the Bayonetta games, where you had a steep challenge but could still be flashy as hell while (initially) getting your ass handed to you. Here, even in the boss challenge, I don't get that sense of cool.By the way, am I the only one who doesn't like the music in this game? It feels (though it doesn't sound like) elevator music to me, in that it's just in the background and eventually I just want it to stop. I am usually a fan of game soundtracks, but I find the music here repetitive, ill suited to the mood of a blasted, ruined earth, and gradually grating. I mention this because I see so many folks raving about the music with as much hyperbolic praise as they do for the rest of the game (even those that admit the game isn't all that perfect). It just sounds like Eve left her iPod on loop and won't turn it off. I even tried destroying the record players in the camps.I guess if I ever bother to try the full game (unlikely), I'll have to play with the music switched off in the settings menu.