Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
This is looking good. Demo up now. Really looks great and plays amazingly.
Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
Spoiler:
Stellar Blade is a Sci-Fi themed action RPG developed by Swift and exclusive to PlayStation 51. The gameplay is split into two parts: combat and exploration2. Combat focuses on countering enemy attacks and proceeding to use combo skills and items to defeat enemies. Skills are acquired after spending Beta Gauge (BG). BG is gained after successfully parrying and evading in battle2. The gameplay is similar to Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, featuring fluid and impressive combos1. The structure of the game is semi-open world, drawing inspiration from Nier: Automata and God of War
Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
#2
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'll just copy-paste my thoughts from the PlayStation 5 thread. But, TL;DR, I wasn't impressed. Although, I would like to add that, though I didn't like it, I also didn't hate it. I just don't think this is a day one game. But I'd think about it once it eventually drops into the $20 - $30 range.
Not feeling the love for Stellar Blade. It plays like a forgotten PS3 era game that was simply rebuilt on Unreal 4 and dumped on the PS5. I literally just stood in front of the first boss, blocking and attacking until a cutscene was triggered and it was dead (I chose Normal difficulty instead of Story).
The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.
Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.
Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I didn’t get that at all. I did think it was a cliched anime story, but it looked spectacular and played even better to me. The parrying and dodging at right times makes it kinda cool and keeps you on your toes, certainly.
#4
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Oh and I will admit that the final boss of the main demo proved a far better challenge. Also, did you try the boss challenge, after beating the demo? That is a far tougher fight.
But, yeah, the story seems bland. I also didn't like the awkward flashbacks and freeze frames showing how Eve and Adam met and grew to trust one another. But I've seen worse stories in action games (anyone remember Wet?).
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I dunno. It felt old hat to me. As I said, I didn't hate it. But given the hype around it, I wasn't impressed. And the graphics looked fine to me, but nothing that felt like it was really pushing the PS5. That being said, this game is exceptionally optimized. At least in so far as what the demo showed us.
Oh and I will admit that the final boss of the main demo proved a far better challenge. Also, did you try the boss challenge, after beating the demo? That is a far tougher fight.
But, yeah, the story seems bland. I also didn't like the awkward flashbacks and freeze frames showing how Eve and Adam met and grew to trust one another. But I've seen worse stories in action games (anyone remember Wet?).
Oh and I will admit that the final boss of the main demo proved a far better challenge. Also, did you try the boss challenge, after beating the demo? That is a far tougher fight.
But, yeah, the story seems bland. I also didn't like the awkward flashbacks and freeze frames showing how Eve and Adam met and grew to trust one another. But I've seen worse stories in action games (anyone remember Wet?).
#7
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
Originally Posted by OldBoy
so this isnt a souls like game?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Is Nioh, souls like?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
i got so much backlog plus being "souls" like just puts me off. just not my genre.
Originally Posted by OldBoy
but, you do equate it to a "souls" like right?
#8
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
^ those posts except for last are not even from this thread so what the hell are you talking about?
#9
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'm talking about the fact that you constantly say you don't like what's considered Souls games and then go describe yourself enjoying exactly what makes a Souls game a Souls game.
#10
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
#11
#12
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
fine, but it is in no way as difficult as the others i mentioned and more akin to DMC and Bayonetta mashing. how bout we just move on? no one should care what i buy, what i play, what i like, don't like, etc...
#13
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
So it's an easier Souls-Like game. Those two things are not mutually exclusive and that's OK.
I'm looking forward to checking out the demo when I have time this weekend.
I'm looking forward to checking out the demo when I have time this weekend.
#14
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
fine. i'm done.
#15
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
So I decided to replay the demo with my PS5's Audio Format (Priority) set to Dolby Atmos. It's actually worse. Whereas I was getting surround output during gameplay (although the surrounds are dead during cutscenes, and the center remains silent during both gameplay and cutscenes) with Linear PCM, all the audio is exclusive to the front left and front right channels if I switch to Dolby Atmos. This game needs a serious day one audio patch.
Oh and I just learned today that you actually can't lose the first boss fight.
Oh and I just learned today that you actually can't lose the first boss fight.
Last edited by RocShemp; 04-03-24 at 09:07 PM.
#16
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
New gameplay footage, from the middle of the game.
#17
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I played a bit and it did nothing for me. Not my kind of game. And like of last-gen graphics. I didn't really like the Devil May Cry games either, this is kind of like those. The voice acting felt off as well.
#18
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
#19
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,400
Received 6,068 Likes on 4,144 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
#20
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I enjoy Beyonetta games a ton but didn't like DMC and it's probably been a while since I played it, so I barely remember it. The weird, stilted extended dialogue-heavy cut scenes reminded me of DMC too. I always wished I could skip those and get back to fighting as the story never made much sense and I didn't care about it at all.
By the way, am I the only one who doesn't like the music in this game? It feels (though it doesn't sound like) elevator music to me, in that it's just in the background and eventually I just want it to stop. I am usually a fan of game soundtracks, but I find the music here repetitive, ill suited to the mood of a blasted, ruined earth, and gradually grating. I mention this because I see so many folks raving about the music with as much hyperbolic praise as they do for the rest of the game (even those that admit the game isn't all that perfect). It just sounds like Eve left her iPod on loop and won't turn it off. I even tried destroying the record players in the camps. I guess if I ever bother to try the full game (unlikely), I'll have to play with the music switched off in the settings menu.
#21
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
The only DMC game I've plaved is... DMC. The one from 2013. I enjoyed it quite a bit. I don't care for the souls games, primarily because of the dying/repeating the area aspects. Stellar Blade looks kind of cool, but the gameplay has me concerned on whether or not I'll like it. Perfect candidate for a trial, so I'm glad there is one for this game.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off