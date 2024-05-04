What are you playing? (April 2024)
Spoiler:
Remind me not to autospoilers ever again.
I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing a
Spoiler:
Light
playthrough and want to eventually do a
Spoiler:
Dark
playthrough and maximize all friendships, explore the grounds, etc. But I just want to finish the story once first straight to the end. I was having so much fun I played 9 hours before I decided to do the first story mission.
Ignore everything in the spoiler I can't make it disappear so I'll be using manual tags.
I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I did a
Spoiler:
light
Spoiler:
dark
Then I want to finish Alone in the Dark and then I want to finish The Thaumaturge. I want to finish all the Story games. I'm doing. In two weeks Disney Speedstorm has a new season coming and those always come in heavy with stuff to do, so hopefelly I can wrap up the story games by then. I should be able to finish MS this week and Alone in the Dark next week and in The Thaumaturge I did like an intro mission so there's not much story to memorize yet so that could go on hold. I don't want to start any story games for a while, MS has so much to do I want to savor it for a while. I really love that game (all three story games are great).
Last edited by GatorDeb; 04-05-24 at 10:25 AM.
I'll probably have this finished in the next week or so. I made it a point to get all of the achievements in Fallen Order, but I don't think I'm going to be a completionist this time around. I'm really enjoying Survivor, but it's not inspiring that "must do everything!" urge that other games often do.
After this...who knows? I might finally fire up Persona 5 Royal, which I bought and never played on the PS4, and I've been sitting on the PS5 version (still sealed!) for a year and a half. I've been too intimidated by the length to start, but maybe this'll be my moment...leaving me backlog-free for the first time in several years! Barring that, it'll be something on sale between now and the end of the month, or maybe I'll grab Stellar Blade if I have a good time with the demo (which I've downloaded but haven't started yet).
