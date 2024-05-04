DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

What are you playing? (April 2024)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

What are you playing? (April 2024)

   
Old 04-05-24, 07:03 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,196
Received 231 Likes on 164 Posts
What are you playing? (April 2024)
Spoiler:


Remind me not to autospoilers ever again.


I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing a
Spoiler:
Light

playthrough and want to eventually do a
Spoiler:
Dark

playthrough and maximize all friendships, explore the grounds, etc. But I just want to finish the story once first straight to the end. I was having so much fun I played 9 hours before I decided to do the first story mission.


Ignore everything in the spoiler I can't make it disappear so I'll be using manual tags.

I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I did a
Spoiler:
light
play though and I want to do a
Spoiler:
dark

​​​​​​

Then I want to finish Alone in the Dark and then I want to finish The Thaumaturge. I want to finish all the Story games. I'm doing. In two weeks Disney Speedstorm has a new season coming and those always come in heavy with stuff to do, so hopefelly I can wrap up the story games by then. I should be able to finish MS this week and Alone in the Dark next week and in The Thaumaturge I did like an intro mission so there's not much story to memorize yet so that could go on hold. I don't want to start any story games for a while, MS has so much to do I want to savor it for a while. I really love that game (all three story games are great).
Last edited by GatorDeb; 04-05-24 at 10:25 AM.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-05-24, 09:02 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,757
Received 1,865 Likes on 1,228 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (April 2024)


I'll probably have this finished in the next week or so. I made it a point to get all of the achievements in Fallen Order, but I don't think I'm going to be a completionist this time around. I'm really enjoying Survivor, but it's not inspiring that "must do everything!" urge that other games often do.

After this...who knows? I might finally fire up Persona 5 Royal, which I bought and never played on the PS4, and I've been sitting on the PS5 version (still sealed!) for a year and a half. I've been too intimidated by the length to start, but maybe this'll be my moment...leaving me backlog-free for the first time in several years! Barring that, it'll be something on sale between now and the end of the month, or maybe I'll grab Stellar Blade if I have a good time with the demo (which I've downloaded but haven't started yet).
Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-05-24, 11:33 AM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,333
Received 896 Likes on 758 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (April 2024)

OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-05-24, 12:24 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 14,842
Received 219 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (April 2024)


MediEvil - PS4 version
mndtrp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.

X vBulletin 3.9.3.8 Debug Information
  • PHP Version 8.1.27
  • Page Generation 0.12064 seconds
  • Memory Usage 7,804KB
  • Queries Executed 10 (?)
More Information
Template Usage:
  • (1)SHOWTHREAD
  • (1)ad_footer_end
  • (1)ad_footer_start
  • (1)ad_header_end
  • (1)ad_header_logo
  • (1)ad_navbar_below
  • (1)ad_showthread_beforeqr
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_sig
  • (1)ad_showthread_firstpost_start
  • (8)adm_wrapper
  • (7)adm_wrapper_css
  • (1)footer
  • (1)forumrules
  • (1)gobutton
  • (1)header
  • (1)headinclude
  • (1)navbar
  • (5)navbar_bit
  • (6)navbar_forums_menu
  • (25)navbar_forums_menubit
  • (1)navbar_global
  • (3)navbar_link
  • (3)navbar_path_link
  • (3)option
  • (1)pagenav
  • (1)pagenav_curpage
  • (4)post_thanks_box
  • (4)post_thanks_button
  • (1)post_thanks_javascript
  • (1)post_thanks_navbar_search
  • (4)post_thanks_postbit_info
  • (4)postbit_legacy
  • (4)postbit_onlinestatus
  • (4)postbit_wrapper
  • (1)showthread_belowposts
  • (1)siderail
  • (1)siderail_open
  • (1)spacer_close
  • (1)spacer_open
  • (1)vbremote_scripts 
Phrase Groups Available:
  • cprofilefield
  • global
  • inlinemod
  • postbit
  • posting
  • reputationlevel
  • showthread
Cache Hits:
  • beta-forum_phraseinfo_lang1_05384d0ef67c26d1d740db0d1fd7f6c1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_threadInfo_rateInfo0_subscriptionInfo0_threadid659137_b8b6c791bf7769d14fa9b96ae61a9d45 (0/1)
  • beta-forum_postInfo_14409684 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_style_29 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_tplcache_c0b0df4f0ee0b32ee68e2e6c5415a4a1 (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adlocations (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adunits (1/1)
  • beta-forum_adsmanager_adcriteria (1/1)
  • beta-forum_stylemaster (1/1)
  • beta-forum_posts_thread659137_coventry116143,55271,104041,104284,104849,104884,105055,105345,105351,105446,105531,105658,105828,105834,105854,105884,105906,105936,105964,106010,106033,106047,106229,106236,106651,107531,107608,107655,107843,108128,108234,108235,108336,108465,108520,108596,108914,109315,110523,110763,110937,115007,119656,120337_limitlower0_limitupper25_perpage25_postorder (0/1)
  • beta-forum_thread_postsDetail_avatars_lang1_postorder_style29_threadedmode0_3dbe428a719b7afd72f99630d5ca953a (0/1)
Included Files:
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_pre.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_url.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_createurl.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_db.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_vb.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_seo.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_misc.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_crr.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_cache.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_hook.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/vbseo/4.0.0/upload/vbseo/includes/functions_vbseo_startup.php
  • ./includes/config.php
  • ./showthread.php
  • ./global.php
  • ./includes/init.php
  • ./includes/class_core.php
  • ./includes/functions.php
  • ./includes/class_memcache.php
  • ./includes/class_datastore.php
  • ./includes/class_cache.php
  • ./includes/class_hook.php
  • ./includes/version_vbulletin.php
  • ./includes/template_hooks.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager.php
  • .//var/ibvbshare/adsmanager/1.1.27/upload/includes/class_adsmanager_gpt.php
  • ./includes/functions_misc.php
  • ./includes/functions_navigation.php
  • ./includes/functions_bigthree.php
  • ./includes/class_postbit.php
  • ./includes/class_bbcode.php
  • ./includes/functions_reputation.php
  • ./includes/functions_user.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/wikiposts_render.php
  • ./wikiposts_includes/functions_wikiposts.php
  • ./includes/functions_amazon_links.php
  • ./includes/functions_post_thanks.php
  • ./includes/class_schema.php 
Hooks Called:
  • init_startup
  • init_startup_session_setup_start
  • init_startup_session_setup_complete
  • cache_permissions
  • fetch_threadinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo_query
  • fetch_postinfo
  • fetch_threadinfo
  • fetch_foruminfo
  • style_fetch
  • cache_templates
  • template_hooks
  • global_start
  • parse_templates
  • process_navigation_links_start
  • process_navigation_links_complete
  • build_navigation_data
  • build_navigation_array
  • check_navigation_permission
  • build_navigation_listdata
  • build_navigation_menu
  • render_navigation
  • global_setup_complete
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_targets
  • admanager_gpt_define_slot_complete
  • admanager_gpt_head_targets
  • admanager_gpt_amazon_wrapper
  • showthread_start
  • showthread_getinfo
  • showthread_post_start
  • showthread_query_postids
  • showthread_query
  • bbcode_fetch_tags
  • bbcode_create
  • showthread_postbit_create
  • postbit_factory
  • postbit_display_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_start
  • post_thanks_function_post_thanks_off_end
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_start
  • post_thanks_function_fetch_thanks_end
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_start
  • post_thanks_function_thanked_already_end
  • fetch_musername
  • postbit_imicons
  • bbcode_parse_start
  • postbit_schema
  • postbit_display_complete
  • pagenav_start
  • pagenav_page
  • pagenav_complete
  • forumrules
  • navbits
  • navbits_complete
  • showthread_complete
  • siderail_start