What are you playing? (April 2024)

Spoiler:



Remind me not to autospoilers ever again.





I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing a

Spoiler: Light

playthrough and want to eventually do a

Spoiler: Dark

playthrough and maximize all friendships, explore the grounds, etc. But I just want to finish the story once first straight to the end. I was having so much fun I played 9 hours before I decided to do the first story mission. Remind me not to autospoilers ever again.I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing aplaythrough and want to eventually do aplaythrough and maximize all friendships, explore the grounds, etc. But I just want to finish the story once first straight to the end. I was having so much fun I played 9 hours before I decided to do the first story mission.

Spoiler: light

Spoiler: dark

Ignore everything in the spoiler I can't make it disappear so I'll be using manual tags.I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I did aplay though and I want to do a​​​​​​Then I want to finish Alone in the Dark and then I want to finish The Thaumaturge. I want to finish all the Story games. I'm doing. In two weeks Disney Speedstorm has a new season coming and those always come in heavy with stuff to do, so hopefelly I can wrap up the story games by then. I should be able to finish MS this week and Alone in the Dark next week and in The Thaumaturge I did like an intro mission so there's not much story to memorize yet so that could go on hold. I don't want to start any story games for a while, MS has so much to do I want to savor it for a while. I really love that game (all three story games are great).